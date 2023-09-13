About 20 farmers and rural landowners in the Livingstone Shire turned out to attend the Exploring the Diversity of Agritourism Field Day yesterday to learn more about ways to innovate or diversify their farms and add value to their produce.
The field day at the Orchard, outside Yeppoon, covered a range of topics including looking at the option to leverage farm assets and current production.
The facilitator for the day was Rose Wright of Regionality.
Field Day participants were also able to apply to participate in Regionality's Agritourism Business Development program which has helped hundreds of farmers investigate the possibilities to diversify or innovate their existing farm business, explore alternative or additional income streams, create new pathways to market or look at succession planning opportunities to keep family members on the land.
Livingstone Shire Council believes the region has enormous potential to build on its strengths and develop an exciting agri-food/tourism economy.
