Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Developed CQ pasture country with all-weather highway access

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Knockmany is a very well developed 2485 hectare backgrounding and breeding property. Picture supplied
Knockmany is a very well developed 2485 hectare backgrounding and breeding property. Picture supplied

Knockmany is a very well developed 2485 hectare (6141 acre) backgrounding and breeding property in five freehold titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.