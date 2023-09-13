Knockmany is a very well developed 2485 hectare (6141 acre) backgrounding and breeding property in five freehold titles.
Located in a prime location adjacent to the Bruce Highway, the property is about 27km south of Miriam Vale and 73km north of Gin Gin, and has excellent all-weather access to markets.
The quality, gently undulating grazing country was originally timbered with Morton Bay ash and bloodwood with strong blue gum flats along the water courses, rising to higher slopes with mainly ironbark.
There is about 1600ha (4000 acres) of pulled country.
A large percentage of the area has been raked and developed with excellent stands of improved pastures included signal, blue, Rhodes and panic that has been undersown with legumes.
Water is supplied from a bore equipped with helical rotor pump powered by an air-cooled diesel engine supplying five 22000 litre poly tanks through 63mm poly pipe.
There is 9km of poly pipe servicing 27 troughs strategically placed at 400 metre intervals within a lane way system.
The solid set of portable steel cattle yards comfortably handle 500 head and are equipped with an undercover crush and weighing facilities.
The lowset brick, four bedroom, two bathroom home was built in 2016.
The home has a spacious open plan living area with combined lounge and dining areas plus an office.
There is also a three bay carport, 100,000L of rainwater storage, and a stand-alone solar system.
Knockmany will be auctioned by Elders in Miriam Vale on November 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.