Quality improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a smaller yarding of 304 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Numbers fell this week with the quality improving on last week.
With the return of one major processor, export cattle lifted 10-20 cents with bulls showing improvements of 20-30 cents a kilogram.
Feeder steers were well supplied and sold firm on last week's tougher market. A smaller yarding of weaners and yearlings also sold to firm rates with better quality cattle yarded.
Hardmyle P/L sold Droughtmaster cross light weaner steers at 189.2c/kg with a result of $409/hd. GC Value Finance sold Charolais feeder heifers for 209.2c/kg to realise $700/hd.
Vimara Ventures (A and S King) sold Charolais cross feeder steers at 274.2c/kg returning $1041/hd. Charolais cross 4 tooth heifers from N Hoger returned 235.2c/kg or $1905/hd.
Droughtmaster cross 6 tooth heifers from A Forgan came in at 241.2c/kg to realise $1519/hd. J and T Williamson sold Brahman medium cows at 198.2c/kg for a result of $994/hd. Santa heavy cows from R and R Gray went through at 205.2c/kg to return $1436/hd.
Two Ton Stock and Plant sold Droughtmaster heavy cows at 207.2c/kg or $1357/hd and also heavy bulls at 240c/kg for a return of $1968/hd. N Hoger also sold Charolais heavy bulls returning 233.2c/kg for a result of $2308/hd.
