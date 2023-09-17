Queensland Country Life
Be prepared for bushfire season

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
September 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Bushfire season is here
Fire season in Queensland usually begins in July and runs right through to February. While bushfires in Queensland can occur at any time, now is the time for us all to really focus on preparedness both on-farm and across our communities.

