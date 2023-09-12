Queensland Country Life
Quarantine bans lifted by Indonesia

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Northern beef producers will keep the Brahman base for their survival rates. File picture.
Ongoing livestock export orders are still being placed for both Indonesia and Vietnam with livestock agents busy securing the Queensland component of the order requirements.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

