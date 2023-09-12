Queensland Country Life
Home/News

How a new camera that measures floodwater could help irrigators

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Simon Albert (left) and Dr Nick Hutley beside the Brisbane River. Picture: UQ.
Associate Professor Simon Albert (left) and Dr Nick Hutley beside the Brisbane River. Picture: UQ.

A new tool developed by Queensland researchers that measures floodwater depth and velocity could also help irrigators better manage their water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.