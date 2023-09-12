How a new camera that measures floodwater could help irrigators

A new tool developed by Queensland researchers that measures floodwater depth and velocity could also help irrigators better manage their water.
University of Queensland Associate Professor Dr Simon Albert and Dr Nick Hutley came up with a camera-based automated system to provide real-time water monitoring during natural disasters, when it can be dangerous to manually measure rising water.
But Dr Albert said the tool had broader applications beyond flood risk and human safety.
"It's useful for those overall decisions about how much water we allocate to irrigation versus the environment or the downstream communities," Dr Albert said.
"At the moment, to do that, the government has a very limited number of stream gauge systems. It can cost $200,000 to install these big, heavy pieces of infrastructure.
"On a major river system, there may only be two or three of those spread out by hundreds of kilometres sometimes, so there's obviously a lot of uncertainty there in just how much water is flowing through our rivers, which seems like a pretty basic thing."
Dr Albert said the camera technology they had developed was "an order of magnitude less" at between $10,000 and $20,000.
"Therefore, you can possibly install five or 10 times as many of them in a river system to give you a higher resolution understanding of water flow through different sections of the stream," he said.
And with farmers' water offtake often triggered at certain flow rates, the tech also has a more practical use.
"If the river's a certain level during a flood event, they can extract X number of megalitres, so having more monitoring infrastructure in the rivers enables all the users - the government and the irrigators - to fine tune when they can extract water," Dr Albert said.
The system uses advanced 3D stereo computer vision, machine-learning and cloud analytics to measure water height and velocity, allowing users to access data and make decisions remotely via a smartphone or computer.
Dr Albert said the technology was tested in the field in collaboration with water suppliers, farmers and communities across south and western Queensland.
"There's a lot of interesting research that happens at universities, but what works in the laboratory and in a controlled setting is obviously very different from what can actually work in 40 degree heat in western Queensland in a flood," he said.
"We've put a lot of energy into ensuring that it's durable, practical, and fit for purpose, hence the partnership with landowners and government and end users is really critical.
"They often have a lot of insights of how to design and build things to withstand the elements."
The tool has been licensed to Xylem Water Solutions and is already in use across Queensland, the Murray-Darling Basin, Tasmania and sites in New Zealand, Europe and the US.
Farmers, government and businesses could be able to buy it as early as the first quarter of 2024.
Xylem Australia and New Zealand analytics general manager Josh Soutar said the technology had huge potential for water management.
"A system that measures water flow and discharge in a non-contact method is really a bit of a holy grail," Mr Soutar said.
"Because the technology is fully automated with either edge or cloud-based analytics, it provides the first tightly integrated end-to-end system of its kind."
