Good lineup of heavy weight cows and bulls at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday experienced very little change from the previous week with 221 head.
Buyer attendance was good with the return to the regular panel of feeder operators plus the usual buying group.
There was a wide variation in the standard of the young cattle however it was the best quality lineup of heavy weight cows and bulls for some time.
Apart from heavy weight yearling steers to feed and the good lineup of heavy weight cows and bulls receiving fair demand the remainder of the yarding experienced very little support.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 218c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 209c to 215c with sales to 228c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 286c to average 252c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg made to 180c to average 174c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg to restockers made to 188c to average 160c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 131c and sold to 160c/kg. Heavy weight 3 scores averaged 162c and made to 173c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 205c a fair sample at 187c/kg some returning $1446/head.
Heavy weight bulls made to 186c/kg.
