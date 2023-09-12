Queensland Country Life
Home/News

See who was at the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale 2023 l PHOTOS

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day one of the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale today saw a buyers gallery of around 360 people turn out to CQLX in Gracemere, and strong online presence via AuctionsPlus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.