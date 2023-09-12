Day one of the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale today saw a buyers gallery of around 360 people turn out to CQLX in Gracemere, and strong online presence via AuctionsPlus.
There were a total of 520 bulls catalogued from 89 vendors, including seven new vendors, with 260 catalogued to be sold on the first day of the sale. Bidding kicked off at 8:30am sharp. The catalogue number was fairly similar to last year's 522.
Droughtmasters Australia CEO Simon Gleeson said there had been strong interest in the sale with buyers expected from Western Australia, New South Wales and Queensland.
Droughmasters Australia reported 1250 catalogues posted out and 15,384 views of the catalogue playlist made up of 264 videos on YouTube.
Views of the playlist had increased by an additional 4303 views from 2022, a significant percentage increase of 28 per cent.
In 2022, a total of 439 bulls were offered and 402 were sold, giving a 91 per cent average clearance rate and a turnover of just over $7 million. The average sale price was $17,418.
The top price during last year's National Sale was $220,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.