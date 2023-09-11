Thangool man dies in single vehicle crash east of Biloela

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle traffic crash at Valentine Plains, east of Biloela.
Initial investigations indicate last night around 6pm, a Toyota Hilux was travelling along Lake Callide Drive before it rolled.
A 21-year-old Thangool man, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to Biloela Hospital, where he was declared deceased.
Two passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident and is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have relevant dashcam/CCTV to come forward.
