Ayr Charolais celebrated a full clearance at their 23rd annual on-property sale at Moura on Monday.
The Cass family sold all 137 bulls, for an average of $8978, which was down on their stud record average of $15,957 from their 2022 sale result.
The sale had a flying start with the first seven bulls on offer sold to an average of $14,142, with spirited bidding following on suit.
The top price paid came late in the sale catalogue, with lot 85, Ayr Angola's Surrey 2 selling to the Kuskie family of Kuskie Investments, Kilkivan for $22,000.
The 20-month-old son of Ayr M.H's Angola and Ayr Egypt's Sue Ayr weighed 818 kilograms, with a scrotal circumference of 40cm, an eye muscle area of 147 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 6mm respectively.
The Kuskie family secured four bulls in total, with four sires averaging $16,500.
Second top price honours went to three bulls, lot 1 Ayr Nato's Hamlet 2, selling to Lawlor Pastoral, Kilkenny Charolais Taroom, lot 41 Ayr Ingham's Iceland, and lot 52, Ayr R.E's Montreal 2, sold to Andrew Swartz.
Full sale report to come.
