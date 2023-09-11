Queensland Country Life
National Braford Sale sees Bell and Mt Perry studs on top

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated September 11 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 7:00pm
Equal sale topper MCN Olympus with vendors Eliza and Amy McNamara (left), MCN Brafords, buyer Pip Galloway, Ascot Neiman Brafords, and auctioneer Mark Duthie, GDL. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Equal sale topper MCN Olympus with vendors Eliza and Amy McNamara (left), MCN Brafords, buyer Pip Galloway, Ascot Neiman Brafords, and auctioneer Mark Duthie, GDL. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The top of the podium has once again been shared at the National Braford Sale in Rockhampton on Monday, with two studs selling bulls for top dollar.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

