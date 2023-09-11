The top of the podium has once again been shared at the National Braford Sale in Rockhampton on Monday, with two studs selling bulls for top dollar.
Overall, 146 lots sold from 165 offered, achieving a clearance rate of 88 per cent, an average of $9644 and a gross of $1,408,000.
In a breakdown of the sale, 142 bulls from 160 bulls sold to clear 88 per cent, averaging $9782, and four from five females sold to average $4750, clearing 80 per cent.
A top price of $32,000 was seen twice for the bull draft, with the first to reach the mark being lot 14, Chasewater Browning, a 28-month-old polled sire who was offered by Stuart Dingle, Chasewater Brafords, Mt Perry, and purchased by Clayton and Sam Moger of the Triple S Braford stud, Capella.
A son of Carinya Talbot, out of Chasewater C11, he weighed in at 873 kilograms with an EMA of 143 square centimetres, IMF of 4.4 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements 12 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
Top price honours were also awarded to lot 46, MCN Olympus, offered by the McNamara Partnership of MCN Brafords, Bell, and he was purchased by the Galloway family of Ascot Neiman Brafords, Banana.
The 27-month-old son of Ascot Icon 2071, out of Strathgyle K 2455, weighed 948kg, with a 140sq cm EMA, 6.2pc IMF, 39.5cm scrotal circumference and P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 11mm, respectively.
For the females, it was lot 96, Chadwick Downs Favour T029, offered by the Chadwick Downs stud, Coonabarabran, NSW, who sold for a top price of $7500.
A daughter of Carinya Jacob, out of Chadwick Downs Favour Q244, the 15-month-old polled heifer was snapped up by the Kenny family, Abernethy, Gayndah.
