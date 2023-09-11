A good mix of buyers turned out for this year's National Braford Sale at CQLX Gracemere saleyards.
Listed in the program were 183 registered bulls, nine herd bulls and five registered females.
With the school holidays in Queensland underway, there was a good sprinkling of children in the audience with their parents.
The sale started at 10am and went through to mid afternoon with spirited bidding for the majority of the sale.
Most of the vendors at this year's sale were from Queensland, but there were some from as far away as Molong, Strathdene via Casino, Coonabarabran, Kootingal and Dubbo in New South Wales.
Active buyers on the day included Allambee Cattle Company, Rolleston; Eureka Grazing Co, Alpha; and ACM Pastoral, Richmond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.