The only reason Michael "Mick" Arnold, 60, agreed to share his story was that his kids put him up to it. He's just that sort of man, the reserved type who just gets in and gets the job done without making much of a fuss.
Mick's family hails from Muttaburra in the Barcaldine Region, where they managed a sheep station across 40,468 hectares (100,000 acres). It was there Mick got pretty used to wide open spaces.
Although he dreamed of a career in journalism as a teen, and experimented with the ringer lifestyle in Richmond for a year, Mick ended up finding his place in fencing and cattle yard building.
He described falling into the career after leaving Longreach Pastoral College in the early 80s after being asked to "help a bloke do some fencing".
He loved life on the land and when he had a few fences under his belt he was found his way to Kerry Packer's Consolidated Pastoral Company, fencing his way through Isis Downs.
It wasn't long before being asked to help build his first set of yards.
"I didn't have a clue about building cattle yards, I grew up in a sheep place," he said.
He built his first set of yards at Packer's Newcastle Waters Station in the Northern Territory.
It was around the same time Mick went out on his own, launching his own fencing and yarding business, Colarno. And he must have done alright because he successfully secured a lot of work from there.
Mick was eventually offered a job to build yards at Carlton Hill Station in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, located approximately 39 kilometres to the north-west of Kununurra.
It was there he built the longest fence of his career, 40km in length, with a gate on either end.
Mick's fairly mobile lifestyle didn't come without sacrifice. He had a wife and kids back home in Longreach and he was often away for long periods of time.
The work at Kununurra meant he could have been away for six months at a time, so he and his wife Sharon decided to bundle up their two kids under five and head west to live in a caravan on the station.
The journey took them three days, with toys and a bed in the back of Mick's truck for the kids.
It ended up being the first of number of trips the family made to Carlton Hill Station to set up camp during the dry, cooler season for Mick's work.
Sharon spent her days home-schooling their eldest son, caring for their daughter, and cooking for the family and two of Mick's workers.
Sharon recalls they went through a lot of food with three hungry men to feed and she really learnt to budget groceries as it was a few weeks between grocery trips.
In addition to learning to be resourceful with supplies, Sharon had to go back to basics to complete every day tasks.
The family used an old concrete cement mixer to wash clothes, and a makeshift shower connected to creek water, with a wooden pallet for a floor and a tarp for privacy.
She remembers showering while being heavily pregnant with her third child and dropping the soap between the pallet and into the dirt.
"I'd have to get the kids to pick it up because I was pregnant and couldn't bend over and I'd think 'oh my God, what am I doing here?', she laughed during the re-telling of the story.
Even a toilet was a luxury, with porcelain swapped for a hole in the ground dug out with a post hole digger.
One of Sharon's biggest concerns having kids at the station was the fear of snakes, she said, "the place was full of them".
Mick and the other men worked long days from dusk to dawn, but both Mick and Sharon hold fond memories of their time together as a family on the station.
They spent three seasons together before Sharon returned to Longreach as the kids were getting older and she wanted to send them to school.
Mick's business continued to grow, sending him all around the country. He has worked in every state except South Australia and in all sorts of weather - the hottest day being a scorching 48 degrees in south-west Queensland's Nockatunga.
The biggest set of cattle yards he ever built for Consolidated Pastoral Company was made up of about 400 panels. He contracted for the business for about 15 years in total and said it was a good company to work for.
"They used to put these stories out that Kerry Packer's coming to visit so everyone would have this big clean up on the place - but he he wouldn't turn up," he laughed.
These days, Mick mostly works alone, and "could go three or four days without talking", but said people were often friendlier because "they felt sorry for you on your own and would you offer a cup of tea or a beer".
He preferred going it alone though, taking a lot of pride in his work and feeling a great sense of accomplishment, especially when he returned to old jobs for repairs years later.
"You go back and you think, 'yeah that looks alright'."
The improvement in machinery and technology has meant the job has become more efficient.
The Arnold family ended up moving to Yeppoon around 15 years ago when Mick was offered work in the area through Alice Springs Pastoral Co in Marlborough.
Since his children attended boarding school on the coast, it was also a good opportunity to avoid large boarding fees.
This year Mick ticked over a total of 50 new cattle yards "and probably rebuilt that many again". This year also marked 40 years in the profession.
When asked what advice he would give to others starting out in the profession he joked "do journalism", but followed that up with "it takes a while before you make money, so be patient and work out your systems first".
