Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Acton-bred horse wins inaugural Juandah Plains campdraft

By Robyn Paine
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Bennett, Willanga at Juandah Plains open campdraft winner, pictured holding Millungeras Moon Beam, with his parents Maree and Roger Bennett. Picture: Robyn Paine
Luke Bennett, Willanga at Juandah Plains open campdraft winner, pictured holding Millungeras Moon Beam, with his parents Maree and Roger Bennett. Picture: Robyn Paine

Horse trainer Luke Bennett travelled seven hours from Dundee, near Glen Innes, with two horses to win the inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains open campdraft on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.