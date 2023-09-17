Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Northern wheat exports slow as drought intensifies

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
September 17 2023 - 10:00am
National wheat exports remain strong after last year's record harvest although shipments from Queensland and New South Wales have slowed considerably as the impact of the drought is felt.

