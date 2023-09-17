Northern wheat exports slow

National wheat exports remain strong after last year's record harvest although shipments from Queensland and New South Wales have slowed considerably as the impact of the drought is felt.
Australia exported 2.7 million tonnes of wheat in July up from 2.56 million tonnes in June, lifting the October to July exports to 28.1 million tonnes with another two months remaining in the 2022/23 marketing year. Wheat exports for the 22/23 season are expected to be more than 31 million tonnes, comfortably exceeding the 21/22 record of 27.5 million tonnes.
Northern wheat exports slowed considerably in July as farmers and traders hold back remaining supplies amid the worsening drought. Queensland exported 31,000 tonnes of wheat in July, less than 10 per cent of May's total of 385,000 tonnes. New South Wales wheat exports were also sharply lower that the season highs made earlier in the year.
Grain markets remain well supported in southern Queensland as domestic buyers bid up to attract supplies as harvest expectations continue to slide.
ASX wheat futures finished the week $16 higher at $419 a tonne amid concerns crop production estimates will continue to slide with the dry, warm weather outlook. SFW and feed barley bids are now up to $470 Darling Downs and end users chase new crop coverage.
ABARES cut its forecast for Australia's wheat crop to 25.3 million tonnes in the recently released September Crop Report, down 3pc on the previous estimate and 14 million tonnes less than last year. Queensland wheat production was pegged at 1.4 million tonnes, close to 1 million tonnes less than last year.
El Nino related dry weather is expected to significantly affect summer crop plantings in the north, ABARES said. Sorghum area is expected to fall by 20pc due to below average soil moisture levels which will discourage early planting and the below average spring/summer rainfall outlook, it said.
Farmers are reporting that cereal crops are holding on reasonably well, considering the recent hot, dry weather, but remain hopeful of some finishing rains. Soaring hay prices are encouraging some farmers to bale wheat and barley crops instead of harvesting them for grain.
Warm weather is bringing the Queensland crops in quickly. Central Queensland farmers are expected to start wheat harvest in the next 10 days. Farmers are saying the crops are reasonable and are hoping for average yields and good quality.
