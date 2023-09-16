Audit requirement changes

Queensland Country Life
Changes to audit requirements for Queensland incorporated associations

By Helen Warnock
September 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Audit requirements for incorporated associations in Queensland changed from July 1 this year. The dollar amounts in the definition of reporting levels have increased, allowing more small associations the ability to forgo an audit. If requested by the members or it is a requirement of another law, a full audit will be needed.

