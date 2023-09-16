Audit requirement changes

Audit requirements for incorporated associations in Queensland changed from July 1 this year. The dollar amounts in the definition of reporting levels have increased, allowing more small associations the ability to forgo an audit. If requested by the members or it is a requirement of another law, a full audit will be needed.
Small associations are defined as those with revenue less than $150,000 in the financial year and current assets less than $300,000. These associations can have their president or treasurer verify the financial statements and if satisfied provide a written signed statement. The wording is provided on the Queensland government website.
Medium associations require a suitable person to review the financial statements. This group has assets between $300,000 and $1 million or revenue between $150,000 and $500,000.
Associations that do not meet the criteria for small or medium associations are considered large and are required to have their financial statements audited annually.
Current assets include items that are easily converted to cash and do not include property and plant.
Regardless of size, every incorporated association in Queensland must prepare annual financial statements that provide a true and fair view of the association's financial position and performance.
Large associations must ensure their financial statements are audited and presented at the AGM within six months of the end of the association's financial year. Failure to comply with audit requirements or financial reporting obligations may result in penalties and potential legal consequences.
