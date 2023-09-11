The inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft was held last weekend and showcased the sport of campdrafting to new levels. Located 25 kilometres north of Wandoan, on the private property of Terry and Ginette Snow, the campdraft facilities are nestled in manicured gardens with landscaped surroundings and for this event a luxury camping tent area was set up primarily for sponsors.
Campdraft competitors were drawn from Nebo to Victoria and attracted a large following both on the grounds and through the event being live streamed to a worldwide audience. During the Restricted Open, there were 16,000 viewers enjoying the digital platform footage. The Willinga Pastoral Co. supplied all the cattle for the event and were transported by Scott's Haulage.
The Snows are passionate to support local businesses and during the development of Juandah Plains and their surrounding aggregation has seen a revitalisation to the Western Darling Downs townships of Wandoan and Taroom. During a conversation with Mr Snow, he reflected that one of his mottoes in life is, "Excellence is our power" and this testament is well reflected with his vision and attention to detail in all of his business endeavours, including improving the livestock genetic pool of his horse and cattle enterprises.
After two full rounds of competition and from a field of 38 finalists, Dundee, NSW, horse trainer Luke Bennett riding Millungeras Moonbeam on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton claimed the McKechnie Earthmoving Open with an aggregate score of 267 points. This was a special victory for connections as Millungeras Moonbeam has been trained by Mr Bennett and was bred by the Actons, sired by Hazelwood Conman and out of Kirkbys Stud Blue Moon who was a multiple open draft winning mare.
Alpha competitor Jason Comiskey riding Saintly scored 91 points to claim the Jackpot Restricted Open Campdraft, holding a single point lead ahead of Peter Black and Child Play. Mr Comiskey and Saintly also featured in the results of the Open, sharing equal second with Troy Palmer (Hells A Comin) and Stewart Wallace (Bustin Style).
The Colliers Agri Business Maiden was won by Troy Palmer riding Wildcat on behalf of Willinga Park with an aggregate score of 179.5 points, with three competitors in equal second position - Ben Tapp (Supernova), Harvey Wakeford (Telen) and Mick Southern (Neirbo President) all on 178 points.
Willinga Park was well represented in the Shepherd Electrical Maiden for Maiden with the first five placegetters being staff members, with Charles Tapp riding Notorious the eventual winner with 87 points holding a narrow half-point lead ahead of William Chugg and Darlea Missy Time.
The Sandon Glenoch Angus & Dulverton Ladies campdraft was a tightly contested competition and won by Sarah Cookson riding Paradise with 90 points. Formerly from Dirranbandi, Ms Cookson now resides at Willinga Park and is employed as the equine breeding assistant and lab technician.
Hazelwood Conman was well represented having three progeny win three campdraft events on the program including the Open, Restricted Open and Ladies.
In addition to the campdraft, the event rallied behind a live hay auction organised by Kate Scott, chair of the regional advisory committee for SW Qld Lifeflight and the Willinga Pastoral Co. team which raised $33,000 for Lifeflight. Andrew and Heidi Koschel, GVS Freightlines, Cobar, donated two trailer loads of hay and the transport which was purchased by Graham and Christina York from Wallumbilla.
The Maiden for Maiden Calcutta was won by Pat Cleary, ECM Livestock. Mr Cleary and Phillip Kelly, Colliers, donated their winnings back to LifeFlight raising the total donation to LifeFlight to nearly $40,000.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Comet River, Monto Silver Buckle, Bauhinia Local, St George, Yaraka End of the Line, Nebo and Ballynetty is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The inaugural Yarrawonga Campdraft is to be held on September 19 at Wallumbilla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.