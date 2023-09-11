Queensland Country Life
The inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft draws a good crowd

By Robyn Paine
September 11 2023 - 1:00pm
The inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft was held last weekend and showcased the sport of campdrafting to new levels. Located 25 kilometres north of Wandoan, on the private property of Terry and Ginette Snow, the campdraft facilities are nestled in manicured gardens with landscaped surroundings and for this event a luxury camping tent area was set up primarily for sponsors.

