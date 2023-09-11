The Snows are passionate to support local businesses and during the development of Juandah Plains and their surrounding aggregation has seen a revitalisation to the Western Darling Downs townships of Wandoan and Taroom. During a conversation with Mr Snow, he reflected that one of his mottoes in life is, "Excellence is our power" and this testament is well reflected with his vision and attention to detail in all of his business endeavours, including improving the livestock genetic pool of his horse and cattle enterprises.