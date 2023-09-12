Young cattle drove the increase in online listings

AuctionsPlus cattle listings jumped 31 per cent to 9821 head last week, while clearance slipped 2 percentage points to 46pc and value over reserve fell to $60/head.
Young cattle drove the increase in listings as breeding stock numbers remained the same as the previous week. Heifers saw their best week in a long time with all five weight categories posting gains.
Some rain in Victoria and southern NSW last week along with fast approaching spring breeding programs may have contributed to the stronger demand.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1382 head and averaged $763/head - up $13 from the previous week for a 68pc clearance. Prices ranged from 250 - 336c and averaged 308c/kg lwt.
From Aramac, a line of 152 Charolais/Charolais cross steers aged six to 10 months and weighing 270kg returned $845/head, or 313c/kg lwt.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1736 head and averaged $921/head - down $12 for a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged from 219 - 357c and averaged 303c/kg lwt.
From Pirron Yallock, NSW, a line of 107 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 298kg returned $990/head, or 332c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1066 head and averaged $583/head - up $63 for a 59pc clearance. Prices ranged from 198 - 299c and averaged 225c/kg lwt.
From Longreach, a line of 154 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis heifers aged seven to 14 months and weighing 268kg returned $610/head, or 228c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1138 head and averaged $709/head - up $53 for a 45pc clearance. Prices ranged from 197 - 301c and averaged 229c/kg lwt.
From Spring Ridge, NSW, a line of 23 Angus/Angus heifers aged 12 to 15 months and weighing 314kg returned $690/head, or 220c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf cows registered a larger offering of 545 head and averaged $1274/head - up $374 for a 31pc clearance.
From Isisford, two even lines of 77 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster cows aged six years old and weighing 577kg returned $1310/head.
Sheep and lamb listings decreased 2pc last week, with 35,082 head offered. Clearance slipped to 50pc and value over reserve was down to $6 above set reserves.
Lamb listings made up 67pc of the total offering as new season lambs accounted for 15,447 head. The new season lamb offering was met with better demand resulting in a 64pc clearance and averaged $6 over reserve.
There was a clear shift of lambs heading south with the majority of lambs listed in central and western NSW while the majority of purchases were from buyers in western Victoria.
Crossbred lamb listings jumped 46pc with 8932 head. Prices were flat to average $59/head for a 48pc clearance.
From Carrathool, NSW, a line of 680 May/Jun '23 drop White Suffolk/Merino mixed sex suckers weighing 29kg returned $58/head, or 199c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Swan Hill, VIC.
Merino wether lamb listings were back 8pc with 11,285 head. Prices ranged from $24 - $57 and averaged $37/head - down $5 for a 68pc clearance.
From Nyngan, NSW, a line of 620 Apr/May '23 drop Merino/Merino wethers weighing 37kg returned $43/head, or 115c/kg lwt.
Selective buying was present throughout the sheep market, with Merino ewe hoggets seeing a 48pc clearance and prices falling to $95/head - down $88.
From Harden, NSW, a line of 410 Merino/Merino ewes aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 46kg returned $95/head, or 209c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Weering, VIC.
First-cross ewes registered a larger offering with 3896 head, with prices averaging $116/head for a 34pc clearance.
From Wellington, NSW, three even lines of 205 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 61kg returned $130/head, or 212c/kg cwt.
