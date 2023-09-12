Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers 200-280kg sell to 336c, average 308c on AuctionsPlus

September 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young cattle drove the increase in online listings
Young cattle drove the increase in online listings

CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle listings jumped 31 per cent to 9821 head last week, while clearance slipped 2 percentage points to 46pc and value over reserve fell to $60/head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.