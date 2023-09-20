Impact sires at Wairuna Brahmans

Stud sire Wairuna Yellowstone 2885 (PP), a homozygous polled two-year-old bull that's showing great potential. Semen packages from Yellowstone are available through Rocky Repro. Pictures supplied

This is sponsored content for Wairuna Brahman stud

Almost a century of breeding with Brahmans has led to an exceptional line of cattle for Wairuna stud, which continues to produce high quality Brahman bulls and females with phenotype - and now recorded genotype - that can make an impact in stud and commercial herds.

The stud, based at Bundarra Station, west of Nebo, runs 1000 commercial breeders to produce grassfed bullocks that are sold direct to processors, along with a stud herd of 100 registered cows, with bulls sold privately and through multi-vendor sales.

The Atkinson family introduced Zebu bloodlines to Australia when Ken Atkinson used imported bulls in the family's commercial herd during the drought in 1926.

The bulls made a big impact and since then Wairuna stud has been a major contributor to the Brahman breed, importing genetics from the US to produce many of the industry's well-known bloodlines.

Ken's granddaughter Sharon Atkinson and her husband Wade Clein have managed the stud for more than 20 years, since the sudden passing of her father Sam in 1999, and in that time they've been able to improve genetics to deal with changes in the beef industry, including market opportunities, while maintaining the family legacy of breeding cattle that thrive in all conditions.

Yellowstone's dam Fatty Pumba with her current calf. Fatty Pumba is from one of the stud's best lines, with her dam, grandam and great grandam still used in the herd.

Wairuna stud's goal is to breed better Brahmans each year, focusing on phenotype which includes correct feet and legs; fly resistance coats; good udders, sheaths and scrotal size; and overall conformation.

Other priorities in the breeding program include temperament, fertility in both bulls and females, and poll genetics, with almost all stud calves now polled.

"We have waited patiently to find the right PP (homozygous polled) stud sires to purchase while also retaining our own PP bulls from IVF programs," Ms Atkinson said.

"We believe we have not sacrificed other qualities in the pursuit of polls and we are extremely excited to retain more polled bulls for our commercial herd and make dehorning a thing of the past."

However, the family still plans to use horned Brahmans in the breeding program.

"Once we have a good quality mob of PP cows we look forward to crossing them with the very best of horned genetics while still achieving 100 per cent polled calves.



"It's all about giving ourselves options while still gaining totally polled offspring."

We're striving to improve genetic selection using this data, while still maintaining a focus on phenotype and eye appeal. - Wairuna Brahmans stud principal Sharon Atkinson

DNA testing is vital in achieving this as well as parent verification for complete accuracy, Ms Atkinson said.

Wairuna stud has undertaken the huge job of DNA profiling every stud female to allow the team to parent verify every calf born.

The stud has recently joined Breedplan to record performance data and use estimated breeding values (EBVs) to finetune the selection of bulls and females.

"Parent verification ensures that the pedigrees are correct and it's also extremely important to validate our EBVs, because the data means nothing if the pedigree is incorrect," Ms Atkinson said.

"We're striving to improve genetic selection using this data, while still maintaining a focus on phenotype and eye appeal."

Wairuna stud sire Rockley Jack, who was purchased at the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.

Wairuna has retained a homozygous polled two-year-bull, Wairuna Yellowstone 2885 (PP), out of one of the stud's best cow lines, being from Fatty Pumba, for use as a stud sire.

"We still have Fatty Pumba's dam, grandam and great grandam in our herd and all have perfect udders," Ms Atkinson said.

"Yellowstone is a dark red, wonderfully soft, beefy type with incredible depth and we are excited to use him in the stud, but we also have semen packages (both registered and commercial) available through Rocky Repro."

Wairuna Red River 2889 (PP) is available through the Gold City Brahman Sale in November.

Wairuna also has its first calves on the ground by new sire Rockley Jack (PP), a son of Elmo Picasso 1023/7 (PP).



Rockley Jack who was bought at the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in partnership with Midway Brahmans, Ingham.

"Rockley Jack was purchased for his very tidy sheath and the desirable udder from his dam line, low birthweight calves, and good EBV figures.

"We feel these attributes, along with his eye appeal, will benefit the Brahman breed tremendously."

On offer at the Gold City Brahman Sale at Charters Towers in November will be three bulls by LMC LN Polled Pappa 136/6 (PP).

"Wairuna Red River 2889 (PP) is a homozygous poll and the other 2 bulls are poll/scurred," Ms Atkinson said.

"All are by Poll Pappo and they're out of older, functional donor cows with great udders and proven calving history."

Wairuna Apache 2892 (PS) (IVF), one of three Gold City sale bulls by Poll Pappo.

Three young bulls will also be available through the inaugural Central Coast All Breeds sale at Mackay on October 18.

"These bulls will only be lightly prepared to optimise their performance should they end up on coastal country," Ms Atkinson said.