BEING able to evaluate and select Brahman sires based on their whole package of phenotypic and genomic merit will increase productivity and profitability for northern producers.
That's the message from Brahman breeders and industry leaders, who are seeing an increase in objective information provided to bull buyers and more understanding about how to use them.
ABRI extension officer Paul Williams said Breedplan figures gave buyers another tool to work with, rather than selecting genetics purely on structure, type and pedigree.
The use of Breedplan in the Brahman breed is growing, with post weaning weight data submitted for 41 per cent of registered calves born in the last financial year.
That compares to 38pc a few years ago, and there's also a big increase in the number of studs joining Breedplan, with about 40 new members in the past 18 months.
Single-step Breedplan analysis, which combines pedigrees, performance data and genomics in one analysis, has played a big role in that shift, with genomics being an entry point for many of those members.
The Australian Brahman Breeders' Association (ABBA) was the first breed society to adopt single-step Breedplan analysis in April 2017.
In the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in 2017, 13pc of the (977) bulls had estimated breeding values (EBVs) available for growth and 7pc had a days to calving EBV.
In this year's catalogue of 931 bulls, 82pc have a 200-day weight EBV and 81pc have the days to calving EBV.
"Some bull buyers still select purely on visuals but there is more understanding of how to use EBVs now," Mr Williams said.
For some bulls, it's very little work that can pay off when it comes to sale time.
"Some animals, just with genomics, can have accuracy as high as performance recorded animals because they're closely related to animals in the resource population which includes the Repronomics and the Northern BIN Steer Project," Mr Williams said.
"Some of those research animals are descendants from the Beef CRC so there are five or six generations of fully recorded Brahman cattle.
"We are starting to see people who began with genomics and that's driven them to start recording data. And if you're the one putting in the data you're helping the rest of the breed increase accuracy."
While it's labour intensive and it can be hard on large scale northern productions, performance recording from studs, particularly for days to calving and growth, is giving buyers more transparency in the genetics they're selecting.
"Days to calving is the main fertility one, and we're seeing more people submit records now, and the growth traits are easy to measure - they're two big profit drivers for producers," Mr Williams.
While carcase data isn't readily available as so few Brahman breeders have data from processors, data is being generated through the Northern BIN project.
"Around 200 Brahman steers are processed annually to collect meat quality data, with the meatworks data used for the Breedplan trait rather than scanning."
There's also been an increase in DNA sire and parent verification.
"Up until recently studs would single-sire mate, but now that they can do a DNA test for sire verification some are moving to multi-sire mating, and some people are moving towards parent verification, which we need to make sure pedigrees are right," Mr Williams said.
He said accurate EBVs were even more important at large multi-vendor sales because of other factors such as multiple vets and scanners being used from stud to stud, along with different feeding regimes in preparation for the sale.
One group looking to take the guesswork out of comparing bulls is Frontier Genetics, which includes 12 like-minded Brahman seedstock producers who are holding their inaugural sale on October 26.
It's not a typical bull sale, with the group looking to improve transparency and give buyers more information about the genetics they're purchasing.
To qualify for the Frontier Genetics Sale, a bull must be above average in the Central Production Index the Live Export Index or both, and all sale animals will have EBV data - including accuracies - displayed in the catalogue.
The group includes leading studs that have been performance recording for up to three decades.
"Our goal is to provide an online saleyard of well-described, paddock-prepared bulls, with the guesswork removed due to our management and genetic standards," said Frontier Genetics chairman Bec Burnham.
"It's exciting to be able to offer a line of pasture-fed bulls that are well-described for our clients."
At Rocky Repro, a vast majority of sires have EBVs, with numbers increasing in recent years as consumer demand for data has grown.
Marketing manager Kimberley Dove said EBV data was increasingly valuable when used as part of an overall sire selection strategy.
"Objective data gathered by visual and phenotypic evaluation is still important to many of our clients; the bull's colouring, how he moves, his structural soundness and temperament."
Miss Dove said the most commonly requested EBV data related to birthweight and growth rate.
"The aim is intervention-free calving for heifers, while still producing growthy calves that will hit their target weaning weights."
With the Brahman being challenged by other breeds in northern areas, it's even more important to have accurate data that can predict production, especially around fertility.
For long-time Brahman breeder Alf Collins, fertility has been a big focus, with the CBV Brahmans owner performance recording for more than 40 years.
"Fertility is above all else because it affects the bottom line in big slices," he said.
"Fertility is improved through the correct analysis and selection of sires and the disciplined application of those genetics."
His work includes strict culling of empty and late cows and establishing breeder groups based on calving time, which has led to very accurate days to calving EBVs for his bulls that are well above the breed average.
"Our tight management allows the genes to shine and reproduction is unassailable in economic and genetic outcomes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.