Rolleston Health Centre marks a decade of service to the Central Highlands community

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Rolleston Health Centre nurse Nicole Upton and GP Louise Russell are celebrating 10 years of servicing the health needs of their rural community. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
The Rolleston Health Centre will soon mark a decade of service to the tiny rural town in the Central Highlands, with upkeep generously supported by the community.

