The Rolleston Health Centre will soon mark a decade of service to the tiny rural town in the Central Highlands, with upkeep generously supported by the community.
The health facility opened on October 23, 2013 after countless hours of campaigning by community members through the Rolleston Health Committee.
In addition to a GP service, the clinic provides optometry, physiotherapy, Bowen therapy, dietetics, and mental health care services.
Funding was secured from the federal government, local businesses, and community fundraising events.
Nurse Nicole Upton, who currently works two days per week in the clinic, was instrumental, in the project she said had been her dream since finishing university.
"I used to run a clinic from the library and then it was from the hall, but it wasn't very private" Ms Upton said.
"We just wanted to get something going for the Rolleston community."
Ms Upton continues to sit as the secretary and the treasurer of the committee, with some community members describing her as the "glue that holds the town together".
Employment of the practitioners has continued to be supported by Central Queensland Rural Heath Management Services, a not-for-profit organisation providing management support for rural general practices.
Equipment and consumables have been funded by charity events run by the committee, such as balls, and through donations.
Last year the centre was re-painted thanks to donated inheritance money. A slit lamp was also purchased thanks to a donation from a local family, the device enabled the doctor to remove metal shards from people's eyes, meaning they didn't have to travel to Springsure or Emerald.
Experienced rural GP Louise Russell has worked a day a week at the clinic over the decade.
Her role in the clinic has meant less travel and access to a consistent and holistic healthcare provider for the community.
Dr Russell moved to Rolleston "for love" around 33 years ago after "marrying a farmer".
"One of the great things about medicine is that you can do it anywhere," she said.
Dr Russell now lives around 30km south of the clinic at Consuelo Station, which runs cattle and irrigated wheat or cotton, meaning she deeply understands the needs of her patients.
"I think we're fortunate because I'm from the community, even though you might think it's a bit hard, it actually means I understand some of the pressures they're going through. I understand the seasonal pressures and the isolation," Dr Russell said.
"If you get a locum doctor and you plonk them in Rolleston, they often don't know where Rockhampton is... so rather than it being a disadvantage, I see knowing the community as a big advantage because I speak their language.
"I was laughing with someone today about how little cattle are worth now - that's part of my lingo," she said.
Despite the limited funding available for her position, Dr Russell said her door was always open.
"We never say no to a child and we never say no to local people, so if they come in we'll fit them in even if they don't have an appointment," she said.
She wouldn't think twice about assisting with on-farm accidents or emergencies either - with a helicopter license meaning she had been called to help many times in the past.
"I think if you didn't have emotion, it would be weird," she said.
"Sometimes I tell people, 'no it's alright, you can finish your cry, but you just made me cry', and I think that's okay. It's about being human."
Dr Russell also does stints as the director of medical services at Emerald hospital, runs a diabetes clinic, and works in Springsure through a federal government access to female doctor initiative. She also helps with the book work on the station.
When asked how she fits it all in she said, "that's very good question... some weeks are easier than others."
