A wide variety of purchasing options will await those attending the 47th annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere on Sunday, October 8, and Monday, October 9.
In comparison to the 2022 sale, close to 100 additional lots have been selected for this year's sale, with 62 vendors to offer 350 of the highest quality Brangus articles available.
The combined draft for 2023 will consist of 241 registered bulls (214 black and 27 red), 33 herd bulls (29 black and four red), 74 registered females (68 black and six red), and two semen packages.
Australian Brangus Cattle Association (ABCA) president Brad Saunders said the sale attracts buyers from across Queensland, and down into New South Wales and Victoria.
"We're expecting that last year's record-breaking sale result, which saw bulls average in excess of $20,000, will be a hard act to follow," Mr Saunders said.
"This is due to the increased numbers we've made available this year, in combination with the current lack of strength in the cattle market across the board," he said.
Mr Saunders said the dry conditions currently impacting producers across much of Qld and NSW, could also provide buyers with a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities.
"Many of us are eagerly awaiting an early wet season to arrive."
The result for last year's sale saw the price paid for bulls jump by $5850 compared to the 2021 average, with 179 bulls topping at $110,000 to achieve an eye-opening average of $20,486.
On day one 43 registered females sold to $45,000 and averaged $10,395, while 213 commercial females hit highs of $6000 per head to average $2520 per head and two semen packages made $400 each.
Combined this led to a sale gross of $4.651 million.
The 2023 sale program will officially begin with the ABCA annual general meeting from 10am on Sunday, October 8, during which the Burnham Youth Award will also be given to this year's worthy recipient.
"The Burnham Youth Award seeks to recognise passionate young members who provide a positive contribution towards the development, promotion, and/or profile of the Brangus breed in Australia."
From 2pm the Rabobank Bull Walk will take place at CQLX with refreshments provided. This will be followed from 4pm by the 100-head commercial female sale, and the registered female sale directly afterward.
After the dust has settled on the selling action, a meet and greet event will be held at the saleyards from 6pm, encompassing the Brangus Youth auction.
"All proceeds raised from this auction will be strictly used for the Brangus Australia Youth Group, which provides exciting opportunities to Brangus Youth Members including educational programs, scholarships, and exchange programs."
The Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship will also be awarded on the night.
"The recipient of the scholarship will embark on a trip to the United States where they will visit Brangus studs, commercial operations, and feedlots."
The following morning from 9am will see the bulls have their time in the ring.
All bulls catalogued for this year's sale have been tested by an ACV accredited vet for a veterinary bull breed soundness evaluation (VBBSE), including semen testing.
"A crush side semen test result of 60 per cent or above is required for these bulls to be accepted into the sale. They also need to achieve a minimum qualifying pass morphology result."
All registered animals for the sale have had a Brangus Genomic Bundle completed, this includes 50K or 100K SNP, PV, poll/horn, coat, and tenderness tests.
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person can bid online via the Stocklive platform, which will also be utilised for the running of the auction.
The 2023 sale catalogue online now on the ABCA website or if you'd like a copy mailed out, please email office@brangus.com.au with your name and mailing address.
For further enquiries please call the selling agents: Gary Wendt, Ray White Rural Gracemere, 0427 184 875; Randall Spann, Elders, 0429 700 332; Michael Smith, Elders 0428 541 711; or Mark Duthie, GDL, 0448 016 950.
