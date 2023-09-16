Landowners largely ignored in review

Queensland Country Life
Landowners largely ignored in wind farm review

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
September 16 2023 - 2:00pm
The Queensland government is reviewing requirements for wind farm developments.

