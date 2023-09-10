Accommodation prices in Rockhampton and surrounds have skyrocketed by thousands of dollars a week for Beef Australia's highly anticipated 2024 event.
The internationally renowned event will return to Rockhampton for a week-long exhibition from May 5 - 11, 2024.
The lack of traditional accommodation options ahead of the 2024 event has driven Beef to partner with online marketplace operators like Airbnb to encourage home owners in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast to put their properties on the market to help cater for guests.
In 2021, the event saw the majority of its attendees requiring accommodation with over 70 percent of attendees having to travel to Rockhampton to attend the week-long event, generating $90 million in economic activity for the region.
Over 120,000 attendees are expected for Beef Australia in May 2024.
When the campaign was announced back in May earlier this year, Airbnb saw a major increase of listings, going from approximately 16 available options to 96 across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast in a short period of time.
But securing accommodation for the week-long exhibition is proving to be challenging and an expensive task for attendees.
An Airbnb listing for a week-long stay in Rockhampton would normally cost between $1000 - $2500.
To book from May 5 - 11, 2024, in Rockhampton on AirBnB, some houses are now costing around $13,000 to $16,000.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin, has condemned the price gauging from local accommodation providers.
Mr Irwin said Rockhampton's accommodation shortage continued to be a challenge ahead of the 2024 event.
"We partnered with Airbnb earlier this year to provide visitors with an alternative accommodation option while helping with the growing pressure on our local accommodation sector," Mr Irwin said.
"While most have followed advice from Airbnb regarding how to best price their properties around major events, it has been disappointing to see some Hosts but also local accommodation providers take advantage of an event that brings so many thousands of visitors to the Central Queensland region by price gauging their properties."
According to Airbnb, hosts set prices based on their own circumstances and seasonal factors and they can also elect to turn on 'smart pricing' with nightly prices automatically adjusted based on demand.
Airbnb Australia manager, Susan Wheeldon, called on more locals to become a host with Airbnb to combat the accommodation shortage ahead of Beef 2024 event.
"During events like Beef Australia, Airbnb Hosts help grow the visitor economy, providing more accommodation choice in more locations across a variety of price points. In turn, this helps to support local jobs and businesses," Ms Wheeldon said.
"Home sharing helps cities use existing space to scale up their capacity and welcome events like this which is why Airbnb has partnered with Beef Australia to help increase accommodation capacity to support this event.
"Where demand for listings on Airbnb increases, typically supply does too, which helps ensure guests have access to a range of options.
"Hosts on Airbnb set their own prices and individual listings that are priced higher may be less likely to be booked by guests."
Mr Wheeldon said hosts are able to offer discounts to guests for week-long and longer term stays.
"There are also private room options in regional areas like Rockhampton, allowing travellers to stay in affordable Hosted accommodation," she said.
"For large groups like families, whole homes can be a more affordable option where you can find an Airbnb with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for approximately the price of one hotel room at a major chain.
"Now is a great time to become a Host with Airbnb to showcase the best of what your region has to offer. If you have a spare room or you want to offset your own travel plans, it's a great opportunity to earn extra income to combat the rising cost of living."
To combat the accommodation shortage, Beef Australia has recently released details around Tent City which will assist those seeking a more affordable accommodation option.
Mr Irwin said bookings will be made available in line with the event's ticket sales from October 17 for members and October 31 for the general public.
