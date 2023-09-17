Last week, I heard a mindboggling prediction. You might want to sit down for this.
According to the World Economic Forum, 65 per cent of children entering high school this year will end up working in jobs that don't exist yet.
What does that mean for our industry and how do we become resilient in the face of this knowledge? It is easy to continue to put our "head down, bums up" to get the work in front of us done, but when our heads are down we cannot see what is coming towards us.
Do you take time to imagine what your business might like in 2028 or 2030?
It isn't that far away. Society is giving us some pretty big clues at the moment: greater digitalisation; needing to document and prove the role environmental, social and governance considerations play in our business; and creating great workplace cultures.
The school leavers we employ next year will be part of Generation Alpha - the first generation that will potentially lead a 100pc digital world.
We will have to be on our game to make one of the least digitalised industries in our society - agriculture - an attractive career path.
There has been an increase in social media in the past fortnight of people looking for jobs for 2024, which is timely as many of the pastoral companies will open their recruitment programs for next year this month.
Our younger staff expect competitive and fair pay, well maintained accommodation and access to good internet. Our staff also appreciate a good bed, air conditioning and plenty of good food.
In addition, generation alpha want to work for a business that has a clear purpose and can tell that story.
It is very important to them because where they work is more than just a job. It is a personal brand.
They want to be able to say, "I am proud to work in agriculture because it aligns to my values and I am doing something good with my life".
Providing training and career path options with digital in mind has to be our strategy. Digital will possibly be the greatest equaliser within our community and presents an opportunity to level the city-country divide.
As an industry, we need our cyber-savvy stationhands to tell our story by telling their stories.
- Anna Cochrane, station manager
