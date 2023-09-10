The shock of steep land valuation increases this year is in the minds of Queensland land owners and managers hearing the news that a fresh round of valuations will be handed down in March 2024.
Queensland's Valuer-General Laura Dietrich has launched the 2024 revaluation program, which will see properties in 16 rural and regional local government areas across the state receive new valuations next year.
That will encompass more than 186,334 rural and regional Queensland properties.
Ms Dietrich said a team of almost 140 valuers had begun gathering on-the-ground information, as well as undertaking desktop assessments, including research on property sales since the last valuation.
The 16 rural local government areas involved are Banana, Central Highlands, Isaac, Livingstone, Goondiwindi, Somerset, Barcoo, Bulloo, Diamantina, Longreach, Winton, Cook, Torres, Whitsunday, Bundaberg, and Fraser Coast.
In March, when more than 805,000 new valuations were sent out to landowners across 24 local government areas, showing increases ranging from 301 per cent in the Mount Isa City Council, 177pc in Cloncurry, 175pc in McKinlay, 153pc in Barcaldine, 75pc in Southern Downs, and 99pc in the Maranoa, land owners reacted angrily.
Cassowary Coast ratepayers established a petition, an agricultural advisory group was formed on the Atherton Tablelands, and Bundaberg ratepayers launched a petition.
The rates spike outrage also spread to Paroo and Central Highlands rural landowners.
Ms Dietrich said the Department of Resources valued a selection of Queensland LGAs each year.
"The decision to revalue an LGA is based on several factors, including a detailed property market analysis, the timing since last valuation and the results of consultations with individual local governments and industry stakeholders," she said.
"Land valuations provide independent data that underpins decision-making and allows landowners to monitor the changing value of their land.
"The information is used by Queensland Revenue Office when considering land tax and councils as an input into their rating considerations.
"But it's important to stress, it's not the only data considered by a council when deciding rates.
"Local governments have wide ranging powers to manage rates, including differential rating, setting a minimum rate, rate capping and the averaging of valuations before rates are assessed."
Land valuations will remain unchanged in local government areas that are not revalued.
The new valuations will take effect from 30 June next year.
Queensland landowners can sign up to receive their 2024 land valuation notice by email.
