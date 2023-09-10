In March, when more than 805,000 new valuations were sent out to landowners across 24 local government areas, showing increases ranging from 301 per cent in the Mount Isa City Council, 177pc in Cloncurry, 175pc in McKinlay, 153pc in Barcaldine, 75pc in Southern Downs, and 99pc in the Maranoa, land owners reacted angrily.