Just over 270 farmers, out of the 436 producers who applied, have received funding through Queensland's Drought Preparedness Grant Scheme.
Minister for Agricultural, Industry Development and Fisheries, and Rural Communities Mark Furner said the grant to the 272 farmers amounted to $7.3 million and had provided support to producers in the horticulture, cotton, grazing and grains sectors.
"More than 60 per cent of the grants have been used to install new water infrastructure such as bores, tanks, troughs and dams," he said.
"Grants have also been used for grain and hay storage infrastructure.
"Producers who have used grants for water infrastructure have on average helped to save more than 78 megalitres of water per project.
"For projects to support livestock, each project has on average achieved 1 million additional adult equivalent days of water supply, 62,000 additional adult equivalent days of fodder supply and sourced more than 19,000 tonnes of fodder as part of their drought preparedness activities."
Currently, less than 10 per cent of Queensland is drought declared, but this percentage is expected to rise dramatically as the state heads into a predicted hotter-than-normal summer.
Mr Furner said the government knows how preparation for droughts was crucial for primary producers.
"That is why we carried out generational reforms to the state's drought programs, moving to support farmers with preparing for and dealing with droughts," he said.
"We worked extensively with industry stakeholders including AgForce and the Queensland Farmers Federation to design measures that can support the sustainability of our farmers.
"Through these reforms, a broad range of grants and loans are available to primary producers, regardless of whether their region is currently drought declared.
"Assistance was also extended to horticulture farmers for the first time, helping them to prepare for drought conditions before they occur."
Mr Furner said there had also been 35 applications for the new Drought Ready and Recovery Loan to date with 23 of those approved to the value of $3.8M.
"Queensland is also delivering the jointly funded Farm Business Resilience Program which provides the Farm Management Grant, and free information and training sessions to improve drought preparedness including help with a farm business resilience plan," he said.
Mr Furner said there had been 42 applications for the Farm Management Grant with 21 approved to the value of $0.04M.
"Over 3,400 producers have attended group workshops across Queensland in the past 18 months," he said.
The Farm Business Resilience Planning Program is jointly funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and Queensland Government Drought and Climate Adaptation Program."
For full details on Queensland assistance, go to Drought assistance (daf.qld.gov.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.