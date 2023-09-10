Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Red Angus bulls and females sell well at Toowoomba

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 10 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Brisbane Royal Show supreme female GK Red 624 Dina S2, sold for $25,000 and is pictured with vendors Brooke and Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, the buyer Lachlan Moore, Moorevale Red Angus, and Colby Ede, Nutrien. Picture supplied.
The 2023 Brisbane Royal Show supreme female GK Red 624 Dina S2, sold for $25,000 and is pictured with vendors Brooke and Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, the buyer Lachlan Moore, Moorevale Red Angus, and Colby Ede, Nutrien. Picture supplied.

A new Australian record price of $25,000 for a Red Angus female was created at the Power of Red bull and female sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.