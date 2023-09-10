A new Australian record price of $25,000 for a Red Angus female was created at the Power of Red bull and female sale, held at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday.
It was all eyes on the 2023 Brisbane Royal Show supreme interbreed female GK Red 624 Dina S2, offered by Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi and family, GK Livestock, Dalby, and was bought by Lachlan Moore, Moorevale Red Angus for $25,000.
The easy doing doing high capacity of Red Cockbun Assasin was offered positively tested in calf to Boonyouin Red Sunset S20, and both sires are dual registered with with Red Angus Society of Australia and Angus Australia.
In all, 37 bulls topped at $20,000 twice and averaged $8432.
First to sell for the top bull money was Keen Edge Solo S3 offered by Alan and Lucie Brown, Keen Edge Red Angus Pittsworth.
He was bought by the Dingle family, Redline Cattle Co, Eidsvold. Solo is a 24 month old 974kg son of Breedplan trait leader, Red Fine Line Mulberry 26P.
Second equal top money was GK Red Targaryen T10 (ET) a 13 month old 586 kg son of first season, Canadian Sire, Red Wheel Stark 67G offered by Kirrily Johnson Iseppi and family, selling to Bellfield Grazing Trust, Bauhinia Q
Four heifers sold to a top of $13,000 and averaged $6500.
Selling agents Nutrien
*more to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.