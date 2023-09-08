Agents were taking bids from all parts of the selling arena at the Casa Toro Simmental bull sale at Roma on Friday, which was reflected in the eventual sale average and clearance.
All but one of the 44 bulls offered were sold under the hammer for a sale average of $10,604, and the top price of $20,000 was set by first-time central Queensland buyer Ian Donaldson.
While they didn't repeat last year's feat of setting the Queensland breed record, Casa Toro stud principal Scott York said Friday's result was way beyond their expectations.
"Sales have tightened in the last couple of weeks and in the local weather conditions, I thought we might struggle," he said.
Many of the 26 bid cardholders were repeat clients but Mr Donaldson is new to the Simmental scene this year.
His purchase of 22-month-old Casa Toro Supercharger S114 for $20,000 was his third traditional Simmental purchase this year, to introduce another cross after using Angus bulls for eight or nine years.
"Nutrien Livestock's Ross Jorgensen introduced me to these bulls, to use over my Angus Droughtmaster cross cows," he said.
"The one I bought, his EBVs are phenomenal.
"His eye muscle area is 150 (square centimetres) - you don't get that too often."
The poll bull weighed 940kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 9 millimetres respectively, intra-muscular fat of 5.4 per cent and an average daily weight gain of 1.38kg.
His scrotal circumference was 44cm and his semen morphology was 95pc.
Mr York said he was a powerhouse bull who gave his buyers the ability to meet all markets.
A second top price of $19,000 was reached twice at the sale, paid by the Jensen family, Lyndale Grazing at Injune, and by John and Cathy Beitz, Middle Ridge, Amby.
The Jensens have been breeding with Simmentals for around 35 years, and Casa Toro Top Cut T23, one of the yearling bulls presented at the sale, suited their requirements perfectly.
"He's the youngest bull here but working with Cyril Close at TopX, we think he's the most correct bull in the sale too," Lachy Jensen said.
"He has a very nice tail set, he's deep, has strong bone, and he's soft.
"You come to Simmentals to get carcase weight and that's what we see here.
Top Cut, a 17-month-old horned bull, weighed 756kg, had an EMA of 128sq cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 6mm, IMF of 4.8pc, and a scrotal circumference of 42cm.
The Beitz family's purchase, Casa Toro Syngenta, a 21-month-old poll, was one of three black Simmentals offered and sold.
Mr York said they'd had him picked out as a good bull for a long time.
"His quality brought that price, and there's also not a lot of black Simmentals to choose from," he said.
Syngenta weighed 918kg, had an EMA of 150sq cm, P8 and rib fat of 9 and 7mm, IMF of 4.4pc, and a scrotal circumference of 42cm.
Stuart and Sheree Ogg of Ingelara Grazing at Rolleston were the main volume buyers at the sale, buying seven bulls for an average outlay of $13,000.
They've been putting them over Brahman-cross cows for about 10 years and Mr Ogg said they suited their needs well.
"We're mostly fattening, some backgrounding when the market is right," he said. "The Yorks' bulls give fat cover and softness, and we've been happy every time we've bought here."
Pathmont P/L, Moonoomoo Station, Pentland, paid an average $7750 for four bulls.
Four bulls were sold online to buyers at Taroom and Gravesend, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.