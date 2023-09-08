Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Strong bidding at Casa Toro bull sale at Roma

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purchaser Ian Donaldson, Wowan, GDL studstock agent Mark Duthie and stud prinicipal Scott York, Jackson with the top-priced Casa Toro bull. Picture: Sally Gall
Purchaser Ian Donaldson, Wowan, GDL studstock agent Mark Duthie and stud prinicipal Scott York, Jackson with the top-priced Casa Toro bull. Picture: Sally Gall

Agents were taking bids from all parts of the selling arena at the Casa Toro Simmental bull sale at Roma on Friday, which was reflected in the eventual sale average and clearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.