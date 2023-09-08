Vendors at the Western Downs Santa Gertrudis Group achieved a solid result near Dalby on Friday.
In the final results, 51 of 71 bulls sold to a top of $22,000 to average $7294 and 20 of 21 heifers topped at $1500 and averaged $828.
Dennis and Greg Moxey, Denngal Santas, Wilga Downs Forbes in New South Wales sold the top priced bull to The Herbert Bruggmann Family Trust, Triple S Santas at Taroom.
Speaking on behalf of the buyers Jason Bruggerman said they were attracted to the bone and growth in the polled bull with a great temperament.
He said they could not go past the bull for the price they paid.
"We are very happy with this puchase and look forward to him joining our stud at Wandoan," Mr Bruggermann said.
Russell and Trish Pearson, Bull Creek, McKinlay outlaid $15,000 for Dundee 443, a heavy set bull with plenty of frame a bone.
He was sired by Rosevale Jubilee J172 and offered by Duncan and Kym McMaster, Dundee Santa Gertudis stud, Young NSW.
Glen Holt, Santalands stud, Toowoomba secured the top priced heifer for $1500, Dundee 487 also offered by Duncan and Kym McMaster.
Santalands also purchased the second top heifer $1400 Dundee 469, and in all finished with five heifers to average $1080.
Mt Holt said he could not resist the genetics on offer and he was not really looking for females due to lack of feed, but was confident it would rain soon.
Bulk buyers for the sale were CA Flower, Roma who purchased four bulls to average $8750, RA and HS Sullivan, Dalby purchased four bull to average $8000 and Bendigo Grazing, who purchased four bulls to average $6500
Agents: GDL Elite Livestock Auctions
