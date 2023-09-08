Terry, Catherine, Hayley and Georgia Piggott had every reason to smile after 49 bulls sold to a top of $20,000, to average $8550 and achieve 88 per cent clearance at their Piggott Droughtmaster sale at the Springsure Showgrounds on Wednesday.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, 32 stud bulls sold to average $9281, while 17 herd bulls averaged $7000.
The Jonsson family of Laurelvale Station, Praire paid the top money and selected Aldinga Necessary 65 (PP) 05, a son of Aldinga His Nibs (P) who is by influential sire ALDINGA Davy Jones (P) D5, with Truvalle breeding on his dam's side. They paid the trip worthwhile and selected Aldinga Nepturnne 98 D5 for $14,000
Volume buyers Philip Carr and his daughter Olivia, Glastonbury, drove 18 hours round trip to secure 10 lots to average $5500. They paid to $8000 for Lot 9 Taranguay Fusilform (PP) offered by Hayley PIggott.
The Berry Family Trust, Dysart finished with nine bulls topping at $13,000 twice, Aldinga Nigh Shift 142 (PP) D5 and Aldinga Negotiator 82 (PP) D5, for an overall average of $8220.
Fred Noffke, Kooringal Pastoral Co, Springsure, finished with seven bulls to average $12,000. Mr Noffke paid the top price of $18,000 for a herd bull Aldinga 22/347 (PP)
New buyers this year were Kyarra Holdings, Rolleston and Lorraine Grazing, Gindi, who secured four bulls each to average $9500 and $9250.
Selling agent Elders, AuctionsPlus.
