Good result and clearance for Piggott family

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
The Jonsson family of Laurelvale Station, Praire paid the top money and selected Aldinga Necessary 65 (PP) for $20,000. Picture supplied.
Terry, Catherine, Hayley and Georgia Piggott had every reason to smile after 49 bulls sold to a top of $20,000, to average $8550 and achieve 88 per cent clearance at their Piggott Droughtmaster sale at the Springsure Showgrounds on Wednesday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

