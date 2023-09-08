Market cheaper at Emerald

Another decrease in numbers saw 702 mixed quality cattle penned at the Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday.
The market saw a considerably cheaper trend across most descriptions, in line with all other selling centres this week.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions, with the addition of a line of cattle from the Collinsville region taking up about half the yarding.
Agents noted quality was very mixed, with some descriptions very limited in supply and type.
A limited panel of buyers were present with a couple of regular meatworks and feedlot buyers not operating.
