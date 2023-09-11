Plenty has changed at the historic Risdon Stud since becoming the birthplace of Australia's Santa Gertrudis cattle and Quarter horse breeds seven decades ago, but one thing that remains the same is the desire to produce top quality, profitable livestock.
Carrying on the livestock legacy is the Suduk family, which has managed the land just south of Warwick since 1987.
Upon acquiring 2630-hectare Risdon, John Suduk went to work immediately to remodel the farm as a thoroughbred breeding and racing operation with less emphasis on cattle.
John died in 2000 and the farm was run by his widow Susan Suduk and their son Nick and his wife Liz until Susan died in 2010.
"When my dad took over the farm in '87, he really shifted the focus of the farm to racing thoroughbreds and we had a lot of success and became quite a big operation for our region," Nick said.
"But after dad died, my passion for racehorses was not quite the same. We've scaled back and gone back more to the cattle. They are just a more rewarding, enjoyable lifestyle."
Today, Nick and Liz, along with their children Erin, 18, Will, 17, and Finn, 8, focus on breeding stud Droughtmaster cattle to offer a 'paddock to plate' grass fed offering of beef.
Ms Suduk said they chose Droughtmaster due to their mothering abilities, especially with wild dogs around.
Recently, they decided to add Speckle Park genetics to increase their margins.
"We were looking at the sale prices between black cattle and red cattle at the saleyards and decided to look at crossing them with Speckle Park bulls to give us a little bit more fat content, a bit more marbling and black," she said.
"The calves are amazingly muscled. They're tiny birth weights as per normal with Droughtmasters, but the growth is amazing, so we've been really happy with the progeny."
Risdon now has three Speckle bulls, four Droughtmaster bulls and a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull.
It's a good place to be for the family, who were forced to destock in the 2017-19 drought.
"We'll retain all our Droughtie heifers for the next breeding stock and we've almost built up to where we wanted to be after the drought for our female numbers," Ms Suduk said.
"Two hundred was roughly where we wanted to sit. We got down to about 80 animals I think and it's been a long haul to breed back out of it."
When it comes to turning of their cattle, they prefer selling straight from the paddock to a private client or using AuctionsPlus, but do occasionally use Warwick Saleyards when they've got a nice line of cattle.
In addition to experimenting with different genetics, the Suduks have invested their resources into offering agistment and ensuring water security.
"Back in the day, Risdon struggled with water. They had water but they only had a few wells," Ms Suduk said.
"I think in eight years, they had to move cattle off three times because of a lack of water, but the technology got better and we were able to put in five bores 20 odd years ago. Now we've got water everywhere," she said.
Providing for two-thirds of the property is a 76,000L tank with solar pump on a hill dubbed 'Crows Nest'.
Since taking over, Nick and Liz have also undertaken the mighty task of running 14km of 40mm pipe and numerous troughs.
"It's given us the capacity to put water wherever we need it on the farm," Mr Suduk said.
"The solar cranks and it's been fantastic. It's taken the pressure off us immensely. We only run our bores at 50 to 60 per cent, so they never run dry. We don't push them hard. So they're not silting up or anything like that."
Being a two-person operation does come at a cost though - something the husband and wife team recently recognised.
With too much ground to cover, they've put their bottom 2000 acres (809ha) on the market.
"We are looking at downsizing a little. We did try putting staff on, but it's really hard," Ms Suduk said.
"As with most farms, most of your assets are locked up on farm. All this money's tied up and you can't touch it and you can't do anything with it. You've got it, but you can't use it.
"It might actually give us a little capital to get a good seeder and move into another form of farming."
Mr Suduk said there had been "plenty of interest" but they're just waiting to find the right client.
Advertising part of their land for sale has also got them thinking about succession planning.
"We can't do this when we're 70. It's too hard. We'll have to look at that in the next few years," Mr Suduk said.
Their youngest, Finn, 8, is most likely to take the reins, but nothing is locked in.
"There's no pressure, but he's naturally drawn to sitting on the tractor with me," Mr Suduk said.
"Finn is the most likely to want to do this sort of lifestyle and if he chooses otherwise, well, we'll make contingency plans accordingly."
Ms Suduk agreed.
"The other two - while they appreciate the lifestyle - have seen us and go, 'that's not for us'. Particularly after they see some of the hours you do, or after it's gone wrong."
But for Nick and Liz right now, life as parents and cattle farmers at Risdon couldn't be better.
They love the history of the place, and the more they find out, the more there is to love.
The farming land that included the current property known as Risdon Stud was first settled by Patrick Leslie around 1840.
Several owners are thought to have run sheep and Hereford cattle there until it was bought by perhaps its most notable owners, King Ranch.
Established by Richard King in southern Texas in 1853, King Ranch was one of the United States' first ranches.
It developed the Santa Gertrudis breed and today holds the title of the biggest US ranch at 333,865ha.
In the early 1950s, King's grandson Robert Kleberg Jnr joined with Australian cattlemen to form King Ranch Australia.
King Ranch Australia introduced Santa Gertrudis cattle in 1952 with the importation of 75 bulls and 200 heifers, offering 12 bulls at public auction at Risdon on November 14, 1952.
It then introduced Quarter horses to Australia in 1954.
Nick's father John was drawn to this history when he bought Risdon, but it wasn't until Liz started a history deep dive during the last drought that the story came back to life.
"I put a Facebook post out in 2019 or 2020. It was mid-drought, because I had a lot of time just to sit and be miserable," she said.
"[I thought] I'll look into this - this is something I can do. And so I put this post out and I got a phone call and since then, it's snowballed."
Liz and Nick ended up meeting with the sons of King Ranch Risdon manager Howard Douglas - Ross and Roger.
They also met the head stockman, Laurie Ross and his son, Bob.
From these meetings, they were gifted multiple books and bull sale catalogues.
"It's amazing to learn just some of the events that have happened that are very unique to this place and it's nice to know that there are still people that remember it, and we want to keep that knowledge going," Mr Suduk said.
"As people die, it's gone. No one's going to talk about it.
"It's nice to remember and document the history because these people learned as they were going and they were trying best practices in their day.
"If you forget what they've done, you may try and repeat some of their mistakes."
