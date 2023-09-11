Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Risdon, home of Australia's Santa Gertrudis cattle, is in good hands

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick and Liz Suduk, Risdon Stud, Warwick, are enjoying breeding Droughtmaster Speckle Park cross cattle. Pictures: Brandon long
Nick and Liz Suduk, Risdon Stud, Warwick, are enjoying breeding Droughtmaster Speckle Park cross cattle. Pictures: Brandon long

Plenty has changed at the historic Risdon Stud since becoming the birthplace of Australia's Santa Gertrudis cattle and Quarter horse breeds seven decades ago, but one thing that remains the same is the desire to produce top quality, profitable livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.