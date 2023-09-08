Plenty of locals rolled up to the annual on-property Glenisa Angus bull sale at Glen Aplin on Thursday, helping the Wise family break the top price record.
Keen interest was also shown from far afield, including from Rubyvale in the north, Roma to the west and Walcha, NSW, to the south.
Established in 1994, Glenisa Angus is owned by Ced Wise and family.
Fourth generation property Glenisa, originally a stone fruit orchard and vineyard, has evolved into being the centre point of the Glenisa Angus stud and commercial operation.
Aside from the home base Glenisa, their cattle are run on a number of small blocks totalling 10,000 acres of semi improved properties, ranging from open undulating pastures to steep and isolated range country.
