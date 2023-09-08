The value of sheep in dry times was emphasised at the QMSSA ram sale held as part of the Westech Field Days at Barcaldine, where prices and support were solid.
Five Merino and poll Merino studs from around Queensland offered 17 pens of five rams each, with all but one pen sold.
The Brumptons' Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino stud at Mitchell topped the bidding, selling one pen to John and Maree McMillan of Evanston, Ilfracombe, for $1700 a head, and a second pen to AD Alexander and Sons, Willoughby, Barcaldine, for $1500.
The rams in the top pen were between 12 and 14 months and their wool averaged 19 microns, while their weights varied from 91 to 104kg and their eye muscle area averaged 33 square centimetres.
"Producers know a dual income stream is what will see them through in tough times - the recipe's there and proven," Elders Longreach manager Tim Salter said.
"That's what was behind the success of the auction, the support of diehard sheep producers.
"It was a good market for trying times."
John McMillan said he'd been buying Jolly Jumbuck rams for the last two years, saying they were well grown for their age, and had stylish wool with an even crimp.
"They're bred for the climate," he said.
The McMillans shear 13,000 sheep and have been shearing twice a year since 2017, largely because the staple is too long if they leave it for 12 months.
A pen of Merino rams offered by the Turnbull family's Lansdowne stud at Tambo was judged the champion pen of the day by long-time Longreach breeder Peter Clark.
He said it had been quite a task, given he was presented with rams with both 12 months wool and clean shorn, poll and horned, and fed and not fed.
"I judged it on myself coming to a sale to buy rams ready to join, and be confident they'd go to work," he said.
Stud principal Chris Turnbull said he'd run the rams in a week ago to select the best of the sale rams at home, where they'd been running on Mitchell grass pasture.
"It's great to see the studs supporting Westech, and the crowd here to back us," he said.
The two pens of poll rams offered by Lansdowne sold to the McKenzie family at Mildura, Barcaldine for $1000/hd, who also paid the same money for the single ram donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service by the stud.
Lansdowne's four pens of Merinos were all sold to John and Peter Ahern, Girraween, Muttaburra for $900/hd.
The three Mt Ascot Merino pens sold to three different buyers, Bill and Peta Graham, Tijuana, Muttaburra for $1400/hd, to Jim and Leonie Nunn, Sunnyside, Longreach for $1200/hd, and to Peter and Di Pidgeon, Glen Roy, Stonehenge, for $1000/hd.
Morven stud Victoria Downs sold its two pens of horned rams to the Poole family at Lillianfels, Muttaburra, for $900/hd while Nutrien Tambo purchased one pen of poll rams for a client for $900/hd, and David and Christine Batt at Nuken, Winton bought the second pen for $800/hd.
A pen of rams from Wyambeh SRS poll Merinos at Roma failed to sell.
Elders managed the fleece competition at the Ekka this year and also took the opportunity to present the trophy for the champion fleece to the Mt Ascot Merino Stud.
Queensland wool manager Bruce McLeish said there'd been 88 fleeces at the Ekka, more than had been seen there for many years.
"It's a credit to western Queensland, which supplied 60-odd fleeces, for your support," he said.
"One of the beauties of the display was that it showed how these wools express under good conditions.
"Merinos really are the best dual purpose sheep out there - the fleeces weighed between 9 and 11 kilograms and had a lot of bloom."
Mt Ascot stud principal Nigel Brumpton said he was proud to be out west and see so much support for woolgrowing.
