Woolgrowers give solid support for Westech ram sale

By Sally Gall
September 9 2023 - 8:00am
Mareen, John and Cam McMillan, Evanston, Ilfracombe, purchasers of the top priced pen of rams, with Jolly Jumbuck stud principals Lachie and Felicity Brumpton. Picture: Sally Gall
The value of sheep in dry times was emphasised at the QMSSA ram sale held as part of the Westech Field Days at Barcaldine, where prices and support were solid.

