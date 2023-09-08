Poultry operation delivering 2.32 million birds annually

Cryna Poultry is an established mix broiler and grazing farm operation with a productive capacity of more than 2.32 million-plus birds annually.
Located about 6km from Beaudesert and 63km from Brisbane, the farm is 50km from the Golden Cockerel processing facility and 98km from the Darwalla hatchery.
The farm has an established contract with Darwalla for batches of 400,000, or 5.8 batches a year to deliver more than 2.32 million-plus birds a year.
The operation has been effectively overseen by a dedicated team of three full-time staff members: a farm manager, an assistant farm manager, and a farm hand, plus a casual worker.
The 58 hectare (143 acre) freehold property comprises of 10 poultry sheds, five of which have new SKOV climate management systems.
The farm is supported by 712 tonnes of silo grain storage silos and has a 30kW solar system as well as two 300kVA and one 200kVA diesel powered back-up generators.
Water is also supplied from four bores.
Other infrastructure includes two well appointed homesteads, cattle yards and machinery sheds.
Cryna Poultry is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis.
Expressions of interest closing with Colliers Agribusiness on October 4.
Contact Nicholas Warmington, 0408 915 540, Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness.
