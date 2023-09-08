New South Wales studs fetched the top money at the 49th annual Big S Santa Gertrudis Group bull and female sale, held at the Allora Showgrounds on Thursday, September 7.
To bulls made to a top price of $12,000, starting with lot 3, Lindsay Park T100, offered by Lindsay Park Santa Gertrudis, Fairy Hill, NSW, being purchased by Blackrock Santa Gertrudis Stud, Kyogle NSW.
The 20-month-old son of Rockingham Powerhouse P116, out of Yarrawonga L649, weighed in at 784 kilograms, with an EMA of 122 square centimetres, IMF of 4.6 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and six millimetres, respectively.
He was closely followed by stablemate and half-brother lot 5, Lindsay Park T92, who was purchased by Rosevale Cattle Company Jandowae, also for $12,000.
Also a 20-month-old son of Rockingham Powerhouse P116, out of Yarrawonga M215, he weighed 818kg, with a 128sq cm EMA, 5.0pc IMF, 40cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 8mm, respectively.
The second top priced bull was lot 7, Rosehill Stephen, offered by Rosehill Santa Gertrudis stud, Hodgson Vale, who was purchased by Tonlena Pty Ltd, Emerald, through AuctionsPlus for $10,000.
Overall, 17 of the 44 bulls offered sold to a 39 per cent clearance, with an average of $6235 and gross of $106,000.
In the females, 23 females with four calves were offered for sale, with 18 selling for a 78 per cent clearance, grossing $68,000, for an average of $3,780.
The top selling female, Hallcraig R19 (PP), was offered by Halcraig Santa Gertrudis, Wellington Vale, NSW, and she was purchased by Gus and Felicity Hutchinson, Ribbleton Santa Gertrudis, Clifton, for $5,750.
