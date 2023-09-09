Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Maddi Trimmer and Adam Luck share their wedding album

September 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not many people expect to find their future husband in a grade one/two class in primary school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.