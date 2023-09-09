Not many people expect to find their future husband in a grade one/two class in primary school.
But that was where Maddi Trimmer and Adam Luck first met.
The pair were married on March 18 by Megan Murphy at Adam's family's farm, Erinvale, at Meringandan.
The property had been in the family since 1906.
"His great grandmother grew up on the farm and it was even more special to have both of his great grandparents, Noel and Noela Luck, in attendance at the wedding," Maddi said.
The pair met in 2005 in a shared class at Meringandan State School and had been good family friends since then.
It wasn't until January 2021 that they officially became a couple and were engaged in July 2022.
When it came to the details of their special day, Tanya Cowell Hair Boutique and Sweet Cheeks Mobile Makeup looked after their beauty needs.
Angie Fleming of Alegna Weddings captured their special day while the florals were from Toowoomba Flower Market. Maddi wore Grace Loves Lace while the boys wore R.M. Williams and Peter Jackson.
