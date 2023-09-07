The Rural Retailers Association came together at the City Golf Club in Toowoomba on Thursday to raise money for the valuable rural charity Rural Aid.
It included a charity golf day with 24 teams of four participating to tee off against each other .
At the conclusion there was a charity auction which so far has raised in excess of $20,000 with counting continuing.
This money will be donated to Rural Aid to provide much needed fodder, domestic water supplies and mental health support as the dry bites back into the eastern states.
At all times Rural Aid is available to provide critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through financial well-being and fodder assistance.
Its community programs help create more sustainable communities by building stronger futures for all Australian farmers.
Rural Aid general manager John Warlters said the day was a huge success with rural retailers banding together for a great cause to support and help our farmers in their time of need.
"We all know our farmers and graziers are the backbone of rural communities," he said.
