The top price record for the annual on-property Glenisa Angus bull sale at Glen Aplin was broken on Thursday, leaving the Wise family extremely pleased.
Offered by Ced and Aaron Wise, lot 19 Glenisa Moe was knocked down for $48,000 to James and Annie, Ted and Alison, and Marie Laurie, Knowla Livestock, near Gloucester, NSW.
Ced Wise said the results surprised him.
"We've never got anywhere near that top price before, and I sure didn't expect that average, so I think it was a great sale," Mr Wise said.
"We had a lot of repeat buyers from the north, which is great to see. A few were passed in, but in this season you'd expect more."
In total, 35 of 42 bulls sold for an 83 per cent clearance and an average of $10,600.
Top price Glenisa Moe is a 23-month-old sire by Chiltern Park Moe and out of Glenisa K Monty Usherette.
He weighed 891kg, measured 11mm and 8mm in P8 and rib fat, 123sq cm in eye muscle area and 39cm in the scrotal.
For buyers Knowla Livestock at Moppy near Gloucester, 300 registered and performance recorded Angus cows are joined annually with elite cows placed into an embryo transfer program to increase purebred progeny.
Just over 600 crossbred cows are joined to produce feedlot steers for either the EU grain fed market, or the midfed Japanese feedlot trade.
A number of steers are also grass fattened for the heavy EU export market or the domestic market through Coles.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.