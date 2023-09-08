Rib fillet steaks off the champion carcases from this year's Limo Blockbuster were enjoyed by more than 50 attendees at the presentation lunch at the Sundowner Saloon, Haigslea, last Sunday.
Contestants from Grafton, Injune, and Bundaberg were amongst those sharing the 56 prizes handed out, thanks to the generosity of the many sponsors.
Teys Beenleigh processed 277 head from this year's competition, the largest number to date, with some very impressive performances.
A small cohort of the young, lighter animals were processed and assessed by Brian Surawski at Highchester Meats, Beaudesert.
Dressing percentages varied as always with many in the late fifties and early sixties, top being from one of the young group entered by Alwyn and Faye Wolff, Bundaberg at 62.53 per cent eye muscle areas were also outstanding in many with the Wolff's yearling animal again topping this category at 114 sq cms.
The MSA index numbers were also impressive with the majority in the late fifties, early sixties topping at 64.03 for an animal from Shirley and Ivan Harland from Injune.
Class 1,2 and 4: Shirley and Ivan Harland, Injune.
Class 3: Thompson Bros, Nanango.
Class 5: Peter Alford, Tarcoola Limousins, Grafton.
Class 6: Wolff Bros, Goomburra
Champion: Wolff Bros, Goomburra.
Reserve: Thompson Bros, Nanango.
Class 1: Talana Limousins, Kingaroy.
Class 1A: Rory Bodey, Beaudesert.
Class 2: Peter O'Donnell, Beaudesert.
Class 2A: Wolff Enterprises, Bundaberg.
Class 3: Thompson Bros, Nanango.
Class 4 and 6: Shirley and Ivan Harland, Injune.
Class 5: Noel Jennings, Beaudesert.
Champion and reserve: Shirley and Ivan Harland, Injune.
Supreme champion was awarded to Shirley and Ivan Harland, Injune.
Their milk tooth steers had a carcase weight of 322 kilograms, average daily weight gain of 2.17 kilograms, 8 millimetres of fat, excellent fat and meat colour, an EMA of 98 square centimetress and MSA index of 63.19.
