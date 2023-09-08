Queensland Country Life
Harlands take win in Limo Blockbuster

September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Shirley and Ivan Harland being presented with the Kath Jennings Memorial Trophy by Noel Jennings for their supreme champion. Picture: Supplied
Rib fillet steaks off the champion carcases from this year's Limo Blockbuster were enjoyed by more than 50 attendees at the presentation lunch at the Sundowner Saloon, Haigslea, last Sunday.

