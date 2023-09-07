While producers in north west Queensland are reaping the benefits of a good season, it is a different story for graziers in other parts of the state, including those in the Burnett and Maranoa regions who are still hoping for rain.
Murgon's Pratt Agencies livestock agent Paul Pratt described the season in both the North and South Burnett as "quite ordinary".
Mr Pratt said that parts of the region had jagged small amounts of rain from storms last week, but the effects had already worn off.
"Three or four weeks ago you would have said there were some better patches and some worse patches, but with this bit of heat that's starting to pop up now, it's all looking pretty dry, right though," he said.
"Traditionally, August and September are not good months for rain so we really hang on until next month probably."
Mr Pratt said it was not surprising that some producers were baulking at the idea of selling to a much lower market.
"What makes it worse, is we've just come off a record year where we were selling steers for seven and eight bucks, and now we're selling for $2.50," he said.
"The other thing in this local area here, there's more people breeding cattle that never used to breed before, so that's created more weaners that we've got to try to deal with."
Mr Pratt said most of the weaners sold at last week's Murgon sale left the area.
Nutrien agent Brodie Hurley said things were similar in the Maranoa region, with patchy storms not adding much benefit over the last fortnight and producers hanging on for decent falls.
"A few places have had five to 10mm but it won't do a lot really until we get a couple of inches," he said.
"If we got two or three inches, especially around Injune where they had probably 40 or 50mm six weeks ago, that country doesn't look too bad at all."
Mr Hurley said the market for smaller cattle was currently very tough, while heavier cattle were being dictated by grain prices.
