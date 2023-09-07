Queensland Country Life
Southern regions holding out for rain

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 8 2023 - 8:00am
Both the Burnett and Maranoa districts are still chasing rain despite recent, scattered, storms. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Both the Burnett and Maranoa districts are still chasing rain despite recent, scattered, storms. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

While producers in north west Queensland are reaping the benefits of a good season, it is a different story for graziers in other parts of the state, including those in the Burnett and Maranoa regions who are still hoping for rain.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

