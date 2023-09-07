The genetics of a bull that a central Queensland Santa Gertrudis studmaster imported to Australia from the US saw one of his sons top the inaugural Twynam & Barnett Angus bull sale at Roma on Thursday.
Peter Mahoney, Gyranda, Theodore arrived at the sale just in time to get his bid in for Twynam S0047, sired by Red Doc Diablo out of Rennylea P1130, outlaying $5000.
The bull had P8 and rib fat measurements of 19 and 12mm respectively, an eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres, and intra-muscular fat of 8.1 per cent.
"Red Doc Diablo is a bull I brought in from the US - he's one of the top IMF bulls there," Mr Mahoney said. "At last year's sale I sold 12 commercial bulls sired by Red Doc - they dominated my sale last year."
Mr Mahoney said he would be using the 30-month-old 924kg Angus Santa-cross bull in his commercial herd for hybrid vigour, and with a focus on intra-muscular fat, growth and feed efficiency.
"I've never bought an Angus bull before but I bought two Herefords this week, and a Charolais too," he said.
"For me, feed efficiency is the next realm to conquer.
"The data on it is mainly from the US but that's what these guys are doing.
"Some of the genetics in this catalogue are amazing."
Mr Mahoney also purchased Twynam S0165, a blue roan composite bull described as complementing any crossbreeding operation.
At 25 months he weighed 794kg, with P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and 10mm, an EMA of 121sq cm, and IMF of 8.2pc, the highest in the catalogue.
Those two purchases and online bidding from the Gunthorpe Cattle Co at Banana were high points in a disappointing sale for the vendors, who presented 72 bulls from their Tasmanian and NSW operations.
Twynam Agriculture's CEO Johnny Kahlbetzer said selling 12 bulls between the two vendors could only be described as disappointing.
"We're new into the Queensland market and had been given the impression there was a gap in Angus market genetics here," he said.
"We had intended making this an annual sale but now we'll reassess that.
"I guess people stick with what they know."
Adam Gunthorpe at Banana was the volume buyer, selecting six bulls for the base price of $4000, while Dammon Pastoral, Merrinonn Station, Goodooga, NSW, operating through GDL Roma, bought three bulls, and Moolaboola Pastoral, Dalby, bought one bull.
It resulted in a sale average of $4083.
