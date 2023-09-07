Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inaugural Twynam and Barnett Angus sale at Roma meets market

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 7 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purchaser Peter Mahoney, Gyranda, Theodore with Twynam Agriculture's CEO Johnny Kahlbetzer, and the sale's top-priced bull. Picture: Sally Gall
Purchaser Peter Mahoney, Gyranda, Theodore with Twynam Agriculture's CEO Johnny Kahlbetzer, and the sale's top-priced bull. Picture: Sally Gall

The genetics of a bull that a central Queensland Santa Gertrudis studmaster imported to Australia from the US saw one of his sons top the inaugural Twynam & Barnett Angus bull sale at Roma on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.