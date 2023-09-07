Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Red factors a hot commodity at CQ Premier Charolais Bull Sale

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 7 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row: GDL Rockhampton's Georgie Connor, Vendors David and Helen Reid. Front row: Buyer Stephen Kajewski with sons Rhys and Hayden, with the top price bull, pollled Reids Seamus S50E. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Back row: GDL Rockhampton's Georgie Connor, Vendors David and Helen Reid. Front row: Buyer Stephen Kajewski with sons Rhys and Hayden, with the top price bull, pollled Reids Seamus S50E. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Red factor Charolais bulls were a hot commodity for new and repeat buyers, with the top price bull a stud breaking polled red factor for vendors David and Helen Reid from Hally Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.