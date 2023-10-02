A tremendous selection of 69 sire prospects have been drafted for the fourth annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere from 10am on Monday, October 16.
Sale coordinator Nicole Mills said the sale group consists of eight dedicated Droughtmaster breeders who have come together to offer quality bulls with scale, suited to a diverse range of climatic conditions.
"We offer bulls with that bit more Brahman content as well as lower content bulls. It doesn't matter whether you are chasing a top-quality stud sire, producing jap ox, the vealer off mum or anything in between we can provide the right bull for your requirements," Ms Mills said.
This capacity to meet breeding requirements was evident in the 2022 sale result where 62 bulls sold at an average of $8992 while topping at $45,000.
All bulls catalogued for this year's sale are fully vet-checked and semen evaluated. Scanning, weights, and vaccinations are all available as well.
All bulls will be available for inspection at CQLX for the bull walk to take place after lunch on Sunday, October 15.
The catalogue is now available on the sale website.
Those unable to attend this year's sale in person can watch and/or bid from home via the Stocklive online platform.
Ms Mills thanked the group's sponsors for their generous support of the sale. These sponsors include Bundaberg Molasses; Rural Bank; Milne Bros; Central Isuzu Rockhampton; Dowdens Pumping and Water Treatment; Elders Insurance; Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds; Datamars; DLV Finance; and Nu-Tank.
"It is with the support of businesses like yours that help us enormously to promote and conduct a successful sale."
For enquiries please call Elders selling agents: Michael Smith, 0428 541 711; Anthony Ball, 0428 275 499; Randall Spann, 0429 700 332; and Mark Scholes, 0409 694 696.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.