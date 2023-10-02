Queensland Country Life
Top Droughtmaster bulls set for CQ sale

By Matt Sherrington
October 3 2023 - 8:43am
The $45,000 top priced bull of the 2022 sale, Strathfield ODIE with buyer Colleen Smith, selling agent Randall Spann and vendor Shane Perry. Picture by Sheree Kershaw
A tremendous selection of 69 sire prospects have been drafted for the fourth annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere from 10am on Monday, October 16.

