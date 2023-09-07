Prices, particularly for light weight cattle, were back at CQLX on Wednesday where 2124 head were yarded.
There were 1433 steers, 432 heifers, 232 cows, 18 cows and calves and nine bulls presented for a strong panel of buyers and all meatworks attended.
Cattle were sourced from areas north to Bowen, south to Turkey Beach and all other local areas in between.
Wontonga Grazing, Middlemount sold a run of Droughtmaster steers to top at 238c/kg weighing 637kg to return $1518/hd.
Brian Sheild, Gladstone sold Brangus steers for 282c/kg weighing 466kg to return $1316/hd.
Robert Bella, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 270c/kg weighing 430kg to return $1161/hd.
John Farr, Barmoya, sold Brangus steers for 276c/kg weighing 426kg to return $1177/hd.
Creed Grazing Raglan sold Brahman EU steers for 250c/kg weighing 313kg to return $784kg to return $1100/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan sold Brangus steers for 276c/kg weighing 290kg to return $800/hd.
MA, MB and MC Hanrahan, Wycarbah sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 200c/kg weighing 642kg to return $1286/hd.
J Mclean, Calliope sold Brangus heifers for 218c/kg weighing 435kgs to return $949/hd.
Kent Beef, Goovigen, sold Charbray heifers for 248c/kg weighing 240kg to return $595/hd.
M Moore and G Lang Duaringa sold Droughtmaster heifers for 228c/kg weighing 209kg to return $478/hd.
B and S Mills, Biloela sold Brangus heifers for 204c/kg weighing 204kg to return $417/hd.
No prime or store sale will be held at CQLX next week due to stud sales taking place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.