Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gracemere market back as 2124 yarded

September 7 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Pitman with a pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers from RK and CL Hinchliffe that sold for 280c/kg at 425kg to return $1190.85/head. Picture: CQLX
Charles Pitman with a pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers from RK and CL Hinchliffe that sold for 280c/kg at 425kg to return $1190.85/head. Picture: CQLX

Prices, particularly for light weight cattle, were back at CQLX on Wednesday where 2124 head were yarded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.