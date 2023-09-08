Lorraine is a very well developed 82 hectare (202 acre) irrigation and grazing property located on the Condamine River, about five minutes from Pratten.
Situated about 25 minutes from Warwick and an hour from Toowoomba, the attractive property features 175ha (71 acres) of fertile, heavy black soil river flats used for cultivation.
The balance of the property is grazing country that is very well fenced into two paddocks.
Lorraine has about a 615 metre frontage to the Condamine River, which features tree lined banks and a number of deep, permanent water holes.
The property has both bore and Condamine River irrigation licences.
The five section, end tow design Reinke centre pivot irrigator spans 306m with a coverage of 30.5ha (75 acres).
There is also a second potential pad centre that would enable a further 18ha (45 acres) to be irrigated.
The main bore is about 24 metres deep and is equipped with a four stage multi-turbine pump, while the second bore is equipped with a new Grundfos.
Lorraine's 150mm PVC mains supply 15 main RJ hydrants down the middle of the property as well as one on the northern boundary.
Other improvements include a small, drive through high clearance machinery shed on the property.
There is all-weather road access to the farm's front gate.
Lorraine will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on October 13.
