Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Eidsvold Charolais bull sale's solid result

September 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan and Natalie Goodland of Clare Charolais with Clare Snoop Dog purchased for $28,000. Picture: Burnett Livestock and Realty
Alan and Natalie Goodland of Clare Charolais with Clare Snoop Dog purchased for $28,000. Picture: Burnett Livestock and Realty

The Eidsvold Charolais bull sale saw a 100 per cent clearance of the 64 bulls on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.