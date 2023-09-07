The Eidsvold Charolais bull sale saw a 100 per cent clearance of the 64 bulls on offer.
The Goodland family of Clare Charolais at Theodore and Warren family, Eldridge Charolais at Gympie achieved an $11,312 average for the offering.
The top price of $28,000 was paid for Clare Snoop Dog to the Price family, Moongool Charolais, Yuleba.
The 25-month-old weighed 1080kg had P8 and rib fat depths of 18 mm and 12 mm with a huge eye muscle area of 151 square centimetres.
His intramuscular fat was 5.8 per cent with a 41.5cm scrotal circumference.
Last year's sale saw all 65 bulls average $16,753 and top at $50,000.
Agents: Burnett Livestock & Realty & Eidsvold Livestock & Property with guest auctioneer Wayne York
Full report to come.
