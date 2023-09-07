It was another great result for the Brumpton family of Mt Ascot Merinos and Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merinos last Friday, where they cleared their draft of rams at their annual Northern Ram Sale, held at the Wellshot Hotel in Ilfracombe.
Overall, the two studs combined to sell all 106 rams for a total clearance of 100 per cent, with a sale average of $1580, topping at $3800 for the Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merinos, and $2600 for the Mt Ascot Merinos.
Mt Ascot stud principal Nigel Brumpton described the result as "a cracking sale".
The top selling ram was first cab off the rank, selling for $3800 to the Alexander family of Willoughby, Barcaldine, while the top Merino ram went to Harry and Susan Glasson, Greenlaw, Yaraka, for $2600.
The Alexander took home eight rams in total, averaging $1912, while the Glassons secured seven for an average price of $2085.
Mr Brumpton said there were plenty of volume buyers operating on the day, underpinning their successful result.
John and Donna Sheales, Mahrigong, Winton, were one of the largest bulk buyers on the day, taking home 13 rams for an average price of $1683, and Brett and Virginia Elliot, Belfast, Kynuna, who secured 10 rams at an average price of $2140.
"It was tremendous," Mr Brumpton said.
"We had a great sale up there, considering the way the circumstances are with the whole sheep and cattle industry at the moment."
The 2023 sale top price trumped last year's $2900 top, while the average was slightly down on last year's $1760.
