The Welsh family of Huntington Charbrays saw support from both stud and commercial cattle operations at their 2023 Spring Charbray bull sale on Wednesday, held on-property at Taroom.
Overall, 35 of 50 bulls sold to a clearance of 70 per cent, achieving an average of $8457, with a top price of $22,000 reached on two occasions.
The first to reach the pinnacle was lot 1, Huntington Thor, who was purchased by Bryce and Lucy Moore of Trifecta Charbrays, Condamine.
The 18-month-old polled son of Huntington Polo, out of Huntington Shiela Q340, weighed in at 806 kilograms with an EMA of 130 square centimetres, IMF of 5.2 per cent, scrotal circumference of 38 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and nine millimetres, respectively.
Soon to follow suit was the lot 16 bull, Huntington Thaiday, selling for the top money to Glenn and Wendy Dickson of Chelbrook Cattle Co, Emerald.
The 17-month-old polled son of Huntington Mobster, out of Huntington MME Berard K62, weighed 718kg, with a 125sq cm EMA, 4.9pc IMF, 37cm scrotal circumference, measuring 11 and eight millimetres for P8 and rib fats.
The largest volume buyers on the day were Brodie and Co, Cloncurry, who secured seven bulls averaging $5000, and the Pobar family of Roma who took home four bulls, also at an average price of $5000.
